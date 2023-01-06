AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.49. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $124.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

