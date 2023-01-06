Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after buying an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $433,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,765,000 after buying an additional 2,791,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $397.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
