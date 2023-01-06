Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.