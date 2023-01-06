Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) vs. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Critical Review

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) and Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atossa Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Esperion Therapeutics 2 1 1 0 1.75

Atossa Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 747.46%. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 61.63%. Given Atossa Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atossa Therapeutics is more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Therapeutics N/A -18.51% -18.02% Esperion Therapeutics -337.63% N/A -72.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.0% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Esperion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atossa Therapeutics and Esperion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.61 million ($0.19) -3.73 Esperion Therapeutics $78.45 million 5.91 -$269.11 million ($4.56) -1.38

Atossa Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esperion Therapeutics. Atossa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esperion Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atossa Therapeutics beats Esperion Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing AT-H201, an inhalation therapy to improve lung function in severely ill and hospitalized COVID-19 patients; AT-301, a proprietary drug candidate for nasal administration in patients diagnosed with COVID-19; and immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs for the treatment of breast cancer. It has a research agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. to support research of cytokine-coated nanoparticles for the treatment of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH; and Serometrix to in-license its oral, small molecule PCSK9 inhibitor program. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.