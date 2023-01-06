Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $592.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATDRY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.04) to GBX 441 ($5.31) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.67) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 635 ($7.65) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.0065 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

