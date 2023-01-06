Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading 5.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axcelis Technologies traded as high as $83.23 and last traded at $82.86. 3,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 346,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amundi bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.