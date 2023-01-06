Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.13.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 3,711 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $626,157.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 272,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,049,285.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 3,711 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $626,157.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 272,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,049,285.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,319. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,142,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 244,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,282,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.70. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

