B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.76). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.00 million.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,321,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,431,000 after acquiring an additional 428,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

