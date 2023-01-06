B. Riley Weighs in on The Marcus Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.86 million.

Marcus Trading Down 2.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Marcus stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $447.73 million, a PE ratio of 355.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,117 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 587,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.