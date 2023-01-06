Backblaze, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Backblaze in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.59). The consensus estimate for Backblaze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLZE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

BLZE opened at 7.24 on Thursday. Backblaze has a one year low of 3.82 and a one year high of 16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 4.88 and its 200-day moving average is 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $236.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.36 by -0.04. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of 22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.95 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at $261,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

