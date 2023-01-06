Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $9.14 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,840.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,114 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $86.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

