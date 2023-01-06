Ballast Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ballast Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.88.

MSFT stock opened at $222.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $323.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

