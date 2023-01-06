Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on BALY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Insider Activity at Bally’s

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 124,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bally’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

BALY stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.