Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.13.
A number of brokerages have commented on BALY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Insider Activity at Bally’s
In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s
Bally’s Stock Performance
BALY stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $38.17.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bally’s
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bally’s (BALY)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.