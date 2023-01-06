Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($11.06) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.40 ($8.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.11) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.57) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

