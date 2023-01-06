Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 13th. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $47.21 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

