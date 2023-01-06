Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 705 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,135,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $338.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

