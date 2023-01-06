BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,651 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 8,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 302,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

