Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,563 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,327 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,743,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

