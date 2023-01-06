Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $150.00. The stock traded as low as $99.36 and last traded at $99.36. Approximately 29,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,433,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.24.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,966 shares of company stock worth $8,650,137. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bill.com Stock Down 9.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Bill.com by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average is $130.04.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

