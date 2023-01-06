BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($5.68) Per Share

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.68) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($7.28) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

BTAI opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $623.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.16. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

