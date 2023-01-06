Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 230,247 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.02 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

