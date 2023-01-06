Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$61.00. The stock traded as high as C$55.52 and last traded at C$55.40, with a volume of 241313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.71.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$30.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.62.

The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.63.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

