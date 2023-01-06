Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down to $322.63

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $322.63, but opened at $312.90. Boston Beer shares last traded at $315.20, with a volume of 808 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.47.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 13.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

