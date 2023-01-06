British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Buys 4 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,354 ($40.41) per share, for a total transaction of £134.16 ($161.64).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,419 ($41.19) per share, for a total transaction of £170.95 ($205.96).

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,301 ($39.77) per share, for a total transaction of £132.04 ($159.08).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,336 ($40.19) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,776.24 ($33.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £74.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,419.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,333.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,378.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 115.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($48.80) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.78) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.83) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,043 ($48.71).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

