British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Mark Aedy Acquires 1,919 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Mark Aedy purchased 1,919 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £7,560.86 ($9,109.47).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 409.50 ($4.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 682.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 394.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 414.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.51) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

