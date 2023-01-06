Brokers Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UDR. UBS Group began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

UDR Trading Down 4.1 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

