Busey Wealth Management Acquires 1,644 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

XOM opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

