C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $106.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.