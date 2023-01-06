Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$25.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.75. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$21.21 and a 12-month high of C$41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

