Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.25.

A number of research firms have commented on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley cut Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($244.68) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Capgemini Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

