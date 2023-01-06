Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis Acquires 647 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £174.69 ($210.47).

Capita Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 27.40 ($0.33) on Friday. Capita plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.85 ($0.47). The company has a market cap of £461.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.90.

CPI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.48) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

