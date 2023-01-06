Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$453.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

