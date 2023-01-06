Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $397.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
