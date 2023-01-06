Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,752.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 21,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 65,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 62,434 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

