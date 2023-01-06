Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) & Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cardiol Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Kymera Therapeutics 0 5 4 0 2.44

Profitability

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 601.75%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $41.89, suggesting a potential upside of 59.82%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -44.32% -38.18% Kymera Therapeutics -334.72% -34.20% -26.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 608.23 -$25.24 million ($0.38) -1.50 Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 19.74 -$100.22 million ($2.94) -8.91

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiol Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats Kymera Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

