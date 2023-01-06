Carlisle Companies Incorporated to Post FY2022 Earnings of $19.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $19.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.28. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $20.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $229.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.63 and a 200 day moving average of $268.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $51,708,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 612.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 172,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after acquiring an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

