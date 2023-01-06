Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 265 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $397.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

