CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Head-To-Head Review

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CarMax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CarMax and Cazoo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 1 6 6 0 2.38 Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Volatility & Risk

CarMax presently has a consensus price target of $69.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.57%. Cazoo Group has a consensus price target of $1.61, indicating a potential upside of 731.10%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than CarMax.

CarMax has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarMax and Cazoo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $31.90 billion 0.31 $1.15 billion $3.57 17.74 Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.16 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 1.82% 10.69% 2.19% Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CarMax beats Cazoo Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2022, it operated approximately 230 used car stores. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

