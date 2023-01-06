Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,765,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 21,679.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Shares of CCL opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

