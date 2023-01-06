Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $35,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $217.60 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

