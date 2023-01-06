Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 62.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $46.17 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.82.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

