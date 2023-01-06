Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,017,803 shares of company stock worth $450,292,082 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Certara Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth $771,679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Certara by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,528,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,179,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Certara by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,130,000 after purchasing an additional 149,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. Certara has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -535.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Certara had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

