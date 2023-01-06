CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEUGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.66 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$678.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$524.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,470,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

