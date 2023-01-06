Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.35. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHKP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.77 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

