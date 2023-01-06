Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $32.72. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 3,934 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,674 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.