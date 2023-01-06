Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,423 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $109.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.