Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Up to $25.44

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.44, but opened at $26.81. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 3,509 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,770 shares of company stock worth $1,527,713 in the last three months. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,572,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,192,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

