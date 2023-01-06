Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,325 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. MKM Partners upped their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

