Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.88) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.44). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.