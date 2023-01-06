Clarius Group LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,717 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 281,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,863 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Mizuho Financial Group news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
